Virginia Beach preps for thousands of Oceanfront visitors for JACKALOPE and more

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Oceanfront is expected to be packed for the first weekend of June.

Not only is the second annual JACKALOPE action sports festival, but there’s also the Point Break Music Festival featuring Sublime and Wiz Khalifa. For military, there’s the USO Experience with a variety of activities including surf and water skiing lessons, and just down the street, the ViBe Creative District is holding a street art festival.

JACKALOPE organizers say last year drew about 50,000 people and that was with unfavorable weather. It’s supposed to be very pleasant this time around, and organizers expect even larger crowds.

Positively Hampton Roads JACKALOPE Festival back for second year in Virginia Beach Anthony Sabella

Law enforcement officers including Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office are gearing up for a busy weekend.

“We obviously have officers down there on bikes and foot patrols on the boardwalk and sidewalks on Atlantic,” explained Officer Jude Brenya, a public information officer for VBPD. "We’re going to have mounted patrol out there, too."

First responders also have access to a somewhat new substation at 21st and Atlantic. It opened late last August.

“It’s been a place where officers can quickly stop by and complete a report that they took that day then be back on the street, maybe take a break from the sun,” Brenya added.

Watch related coverage: JACKALOPE Festival back for second year in Virginia Beach

JACKALOPE Festival back for second year in Virginia Beach

JACKALOPE is happening from 26th to 31st Streets. It is a free event, open to the public.

“There’s security at every entry point, so you can’t bring in alcohol and you can’t leave with alcohol," site Director George Alcarez said.

VBPD encourages ridesharing and using public transportation.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office wrote:

“This weekend, the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the Virginia Beach Police Department to ensure a safe, enjoyable weekend at the Oceanfront. Sheriff’s deputies will provide security at the Jackalope Festival at the 31st Street Park and at the Point Break Festival at 5th Street. The VBSO wants to make sure the people who come down to enjoy these festivals have a great time, but we also want to make sure the process to enter and exit the events runs smoothly and safely.”

Watch: Tony Hawk influence felt at JACKALOPE festival 2023

Tony Hawk's influence felt at Jackalope Fest

Crowds were already forming Friday afternoon before the official kickoff of the weekend. News 3 reporter Angela Bohon came across Kanya Sesser, an adaptive skateboarder from California.

“As you can see, I have a wheelchair and skateboard. Using my skateboard, I feel like it’s part of me; I feel like I can do anything. My motto is ‘no legs, no limits,’” Sesser exclaimed. “I forget sometimes I don’t have legs, and I just skate, and that’s the best part. And I’m here to represent adaptive skate and women skate as well.”