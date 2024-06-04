Virginia Beach residents renew fight against nearly $2 million trail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some Virginia Beach homeowners are pushing back on a nearly $2 million trail project that’s been in the works for years.

It’s called the Violet Bank Trail, and it’s currently a dirt path that runs through the Bellamy Woods and Bellamy Manor neighborhoods off Providence Road in the Kempsville area.

City planners say it is in the design phase, and they’re planning to move forward, but concerned residents hope they can convince city leaders to improve the trail without having it paved and trees razed.

A spokesperson for the City of Virginia Beach previously said the total cost of the project was close to $2 million.

$318,848 of that will be covered by a grant awarded by the Virginia Department of Transportation, according to Tim Kelley, Senior Communications Specialist of VDOT’s Hampton Roads District.

Steve Lambert, the active transportation planner for the City of Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation Department told News 3, “The residents requested that this trail be included in the plan in 2011.” He added, “There are multiple schools: elementary, middle; and in that neighborhood, there are no sidewalks. So, this will help kids and adults and everybody in the neighborhood be able to walk safely.”

A spokesperson for Parks and Rec wrote that the City Council voted to appropriate full funding for the project into the budget back in 2022, including the $318,848 from VDOT’s Transportation Alternative Program. This was after a vote was taken in 2017 and the request for funding was approved.

One resident told reporter Angela Bohon that she is in favor of having it paved and she felt her family would use it. But others who live close to the path expressed concerns.

Dr. Celeste Greene says the City told residents that they went door-to-door, but she wants more information on what feedback they received.

“Show us that data. Also, they said they did a usage study: show us the data. They say it’s a high-use trail. We’ve lived here for six years; It’s not a high-use trail,” said Greene. “At most, you’ll seven people a day on the trail. There is room for improvement, but the meeting they had in March, they did not tell everyone the whole story and that’s what I’m very concerned about.”

Greene went on to explain why she believes some are being misled.

“As somebody who teaches public administration, government needs to be transparent, and they need to provide accurate information to citizens. Out of the $1.9 million, the grant from VDOT is only 1/8 of that funding,” she said. “Yet all the information they presented said it was funded by this grant - which is inaccurate.”

Jessica Hitt has concerns about why this is being done and added that she might even move if the trees are cleared near her home.

“This would lead to just another neighborhood. It doesn’t go anywhere. So that’s a little confusing,” said Hitt. “It’s just a waste of taxpayer money, honestly. There are so many other places this money could be utilized.”

When asked about whether they had an estimate of how many people might use the trail, Lambert replied, “We have not done [a study on] how many people would use it, but there are over 1,000 residents in that neighborhood.” He added, “We definitely think it’ll be used more. Like I said across the city, open space and trails has been a top priority, but also you build a facility like this in a neighborhood like this, people are going to be using it more than they were in its existing condition.”

Stay with News 3 for updates.