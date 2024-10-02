Virginia receives expedited major disaster declaration in response to Helene

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that the Biden Administration granted the state of Virginia an expedited Federal Major Disaster Declaration following Helene.

The declaration will provide additional support to people and local governments impacted by the storm.

“This is the most significant disaster in the Commonwealth since 2011, and due to the severity and magnitude of the damages, we are thankful that Virginia was able to get this expedited disaster declaration so that we can continue this long process of recovery,” said Gov. Youngkin.

The declaration also allows for federal funding to be made available to those affected in Giles, Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, and Wythe Counties and the independent city of Galax.

“This will allow us to get resources to our impacted communities and Virginians as fast as possible. We will continue to work to add jurisdictions as additional assessments occur in impacted areas,” says Youngkin

Assistance from federal aid can also include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs helping individuals and business owners recover from the impact of Helene.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.