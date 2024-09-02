Virginia shelter seeks 'special home' for blind pup and her seeing-eye dog: 'We believe in miracles!'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Officials at a Richmond animal shelter hope someone with a "special home" could be the forever family for two dogs that need to be adopted together.

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) officials posted Sunday morning that female pit bulls, 4-year-old Who Goes There and 1-year-old Hi, It’s Me, "came from a bad situation."

"Get your tissues," RACC officials wrote. "They were left in a crate in a car, covered in urine/fences and flies; Who Goes There had glaucoma so bad in her remaining eye (already blind) that we removed the painful nonworking one."

Officials said the younger pup has been acting as a seeing-eye dog for the older animal.

"It will just about break your heart with love to see them together," officials wrote. "These girls love each other."

As a result, shelter staffers are looking for a home for both dogs and someone "game to" manage a blind dog.

"The easiest transition would be a quieter house with few steps and without other dogs but if you have a calm easy and friendly pup we can try," the post reads. "We know we are hoping for a miracle here but we believe in miracles! Can you help us find them a happy forever?"

Anyone interested is asked to email shelter director Christie Chipps-Peters at christie.peters@rva.gov with their home info and why they would be the best choice.

Please SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

WATCH: Richmond shelter investigates rise of at-home dog ear croppings: ‘It’s heartbreaking’