Watch Now
News

Actions

Virginia shelter seeks 'special home' for blind pup and her seeing-eye dog: 'We believe in miracles!'

'It will just about break your heart with love to see them together'
Officials at a Richmond animal shelter hope someone with a "special home" could be the forever family for two dogs that need to be adopted together.
NEW YOUTUBE COVERS -- NICK .png
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Officials at a Richmond animal shelter hope someone with a "special home" could be the forever family for two dogs that need to be adopted together.

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) officials posted Sunday morning that female pit bulls, 4-year-old Who Goes There and 1-year-old Hi, It’s Me, "came from a bad situation."

"Get your tissues," RACC officials wrote. "They were left in a crate in a car, covered in urine/fences and flies; Who Goes There had glaucoma so bad in her remaining eye (already blind) that we removed the painful nonworking one."

Officials said the younger pup has been acting as a seeing-eye dog for the older animal.

"It will just about break your heart with love to see them together," officials wrote. "These girls love each other."

As a result, shelter staffers are looking for a home for both dogs and someone "game to" manage a blind dog.

"The easiest transition would be a quieter house with few steps and without other dogs but if you have a calm easy and friendly pup we can try," the post reads. "We know we are hoping for a miracle here but we believe in miracles! Can you help us find them a happy forever?"

Anyone interested is asked to email shelter director Christie Chipps-Peters at christie.peters@rva.gov with their home info and why they would be the best choice.

Please SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

WATCH: Richmond shelter investigates rise of at-home dog ear croppings: ‘It’s heartbreaking’

Richmond shelter investigates rise of at-home dog ear croppings: ‘It’s heartbreaking’
More local news
Double House fire

News

Double house fire on Pennsylvania Ave. in Hampton displaces 5 people and 3 pets

Web Staff
vlcsnap-2024-09-02-00h02m42s168.png

Newport News

Family of NN man who died from listeria hopes Boar's Head lawsuit brings change

Jay Greene
Tourist season winds down at Oceanfront

Virginia Beach

Oceanfront businesses eye next rush as summer tourist season winds down

Erika Craven
Families of USS Laboon reunited over Labor Day weekend

Military

Families of USS Laboon reunited over Labor Day weekend

Danielle Saitta
London Oaks shooting scene.jpg

Portsmouth

Teen injured in shooting in Portsmouth's London Oaks neighborhood: Police

Jay Greene
crime scene tape .png

Northeastern North Carolina

Shooting at Bertie County Dollar General parking lot leaves man dead

Adriana Horne
Virginia State Police

Eastern Shore

2 people killed in single-vehicle crash on Virginia's Eastern Shore

Adriana Horne
2024 Virginia Beach 10 Miler

Virginia Beach

2,000 run Virginia Beach 10 Miler, $9,000 raised for Chartway Promise Foundation

Anthony Sabella
Old Dominion South Carolina Football

Sports

Turnovers doom Old Dominion in South Carolina heartbreaker

Marc Davis
100 deadliest days: Yorktown mother shares danger after losing son in crash

Williamsburg, James City County, Yorktown

Mom of teen killed in Yorktown crash wants 100 Deadliest Days to be 100 Safest

Erika Craven
Newport News hair stylist dies after eating meat tied to Boar's Head listeria recall

Newport News

Family of Newport News man who died from listeria infection sues Boar's Head

Jay Greene
Allen Iverson gives away back to school supplies in NN community day

Newport News

Allen Iverson gives away back to school supplies in NN Community Day

Leondra Head

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

🚨 Programming Change