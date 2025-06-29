Virginia's first Buc-ee's to hold grand opening in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — The Texas-based (and Texas-sized) travel station is opening its first-ever Virginia location on Monday.

The new Buc-ee's will be located at 6500 Buc-ee's Boulevard in Mount Crawford. Road trippers driving on I-81 can spot it near mile marker 240.

The grand-opening and ribbon-cutting will begin at 10:00 a.m. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is scheduled to attend this event.

The new travel station features over 100 gas pumps with an interir that is over 70,000 square feet. Buc-ee's prides itself on its clean bathrooms and one-of-a-kind road snacks.

"Once you get to know the folks that are running this Buc-ee's, you'll understand why we picked this location and why it's so special and why it's so amazing here at this Virginia Buc-ee's," Randy Pauly, Buc-ee's pit master told WHSV.