Virginia's new social media law for kids faces federal court challenge

A new Virginia law aimed at limiting social media use for children is facing a legal challenge in federal court just as it takes effect.

The law, which went into effect Jan. 1, targets how social media platforms interact with young users in Virginia. Social media companies are now required to try to determine whether a user is younger than 16 years old.

If they are, those platforms must limit that user's screen time to one hour per day. Parents still have the ability to raise or lower that limit, keeping control over what works best for their child.

Supporters say the goal is to reduce excessive screen time and limit kids' exposure to harmful content online.

"I think the idea is good. I think in general that I think we've gone to too much social media, too much screen time," said Elizabeth Roy, a Virginia resident.

At the same time, Roy says the responsibility should start with families, not lawmakers.

"I don't know if a policy coming from the government is the best idea. I think like ideally it's something that's coming individually from parents and families and things like that," Roy said.

Mental health professionals say the concerns behind the law reflect what they're already seeing among kids and teens.

"They have a greater risk of being cyber bullied. They are seeing sometimes material that is not healthy for their social development, their personal development," said Dr. Sarah Williams, a psychotherapist.

The new law gained bipartisan support in the General Assembly last year. Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed it into law, with its effective date on New Year's Day.

But in recent weeks, a technology trade association, NetChoice, has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block Virginia's new social media law.

The group argues the law violates the First Amendment by restricting access to online content and is asking a federal judge to issue an injunction preventing Attorney General Jason Miyares from enforcing the law while the case moves forward.

Virginia leaders argue the law does not censor speech, but instead gives parents more say and places limits on how platforms design features for minors.

If the judge grants the injunction, enforcement could be paused while the courts decide on its fate.