Ways to stay on track with healthy eating during the holiday season

NORFOLK, Va. — Health experts offer warnings and advice for staying healthy during the holiday season.

With tempting desserts and festive meals available, it can be easy to overindulge. While enjoying treats is fine, experts recommend moderation.

To maintain your health during this time, having a plan is essential. If you choose to go back for a second helping of your favorite dessert, that’s fine.

However, to maintain your health, experts suggest balancing your plate by prioritizing vegetables and other nutrient-dense foods, along with incorporating physical activity.

Studies show that even a 2- to 5-minute walk after eating can improve insulin sensitivity, making it a beneficial option for individuals struggling with blood sugar levels.

Overall, experts advise prioritizing your health goals while still enjoying those special, once-a-year holiday dishes.