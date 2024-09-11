Watch Now
We’re back! News 3 returns to WGNT & streaming at 8 a.m. weekdays

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 is bringing local back to the 8 a.m. hour weekdays on WGNT-27 and in WTKR News 3 streaming apps.

Anchors Blaine Stewart and Erin Miller, Meteorologist Myles Henderson, traffic reporter Conor Hollingsworth, and morning reporter Kelsey Jones, will be returning to the 8 a.m. hour starting Monday, September 16.

“We've heard from our viewers loud and clear: they want more local news, especially during their busy morning schedule,” said Adam Chase, vice president and general manager at WTKR & WGNT. “This isn't just about filling a time slot; it's about serving our community with the information they need to start their day right."

Entertainment

WGNT 27 to transition from CW affiliation in Hampton Roads on Sept. 1

Web Staff

The 8 a.m. program will also simulcast on the mobile app, at wtkr.com/live. Streaming apps are available for free

"Our team is ready to provide more live news, weather and traffic to help our viewers succeed as they begin their day," said Ed Reams, WTKR & WGNT news director. "In addition to the latest headlines each morning, we follow through on news that matters most to our viewers, making sure they stay up to date and informed about stories as they continue to evolve."

Viewers will receive more local updates on weather and traffic to help them start their day — among other great journalism from the News 3 team.

News 3 is followed by our lifestyle show, Coast Live.

See you on September 16!

