Wind project construction begins in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An offshore wind project is having an effect onshore in Virginia Beach.

Dominion Energy has started onshore construction for its Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project. This week, crews began felling trees off Holland Road. Dominion says this type of activity will continue through mid-April.

“We are getting ready to construct new transmission lines to bring the offshore energy that will be generated by the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project to right here on the grid,” explained Carrie Rose Pace, Senior Communications Specialist with Dominion Energy. “Those offshore wind turbines are going to power up to 660,000 homes right in the Hampton roads area, and we have to get that offshore energy that’s generated to the electric grid.”

Dominion also had crews recently starting work near Naval Auxiliary Landing Field Fentress in Chesapeake. They have installed gravel access roads as well as installed erosion controls and protection along wetlands.

They plan to finish the tree felling by mid-April to be not as disruptive during Spring wildlife season.

“There’s a bat species that’s endangered, native to this area, and they have a pup season that starts in the middle of April, so we want to get all the trees down before they start nesting,” said Rose Pace.

Offshore construction is scheduled to begin in late Spring.

According to Dominion Energy, it includes 176 wind turbines located 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, three offshore substations, undersea cables and new onshore transmission infrastructure.

As for the onshore work, Dominion Energy reports that it conducted a sound study which found that the sound from their work measured below the ambient levels already along the property line.

They say they’ve held several open houses and sent postcards to nearby residents to let them know about the project and they welcome feedback. Residents can use an online, interactive website to get more information including construction schedules and photos. Click here for visit that site.