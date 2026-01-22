Winter weather nearing Virginia prompts Spanberger to hold press conference

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger is holding a press conference over the winter weather that is expected to hit Virginia over the weekend.

Meteorologist Myles Henderson says colder air and messy weather is set to move in this weekend as an area of low pressure slides across the Southeast to the Mid-Atlantic. A mix of snow, rain, and ice is possible for much of VA and NC Saturday and Sunday.

Snow showers will build in Saturday night for most of the area with a wintry mix in NE NC. As temperatures rise on Sunday, we will see a mix of precipitation from snow to sleet to freezing rain to rain. Most of the region will change over to rain by Sunday afternoon. As temperatures drop Sunday night we could return to a wintry mix. The mix of precipitation should clear out Monday morning.

As Hampton Roads braces for the possibility of winter weather this weekend, Dominion Energy says crews are ready to respond to outages caused by snow or ice.

Dominion Energy lineworkers have been preparing trucks and equipment in advance of the potential storm. Company officials say that since the region’s last major snowstorm, crews have spent the past year strengthening the electric grid.

Those efforts include setting power poles about two feet deeper into the ground and installing fiberglass cross arms, which are designed to break if a tree falls on a power line to reduce damage to the pole.

Lineworkers say heavy, wet snow and ice pose the greatest threat to power lines.

“Dead tree limbs can break, and a dead tree limb falling from 50 to 60 feet in the air picks up enough speed to hit a power line and break it,” said Chad Dominic, an electric lead lineworker with Dominion Energy. “Ice is definitely a contributing factor, especially if we get heavy snow and ice on top of it. That’s a double.”

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday ahead of the predicted winter storm this weekend.

“A winter storm is approaching, and now is the time to prepare,” Stein said. “Please get ready. Get everything you need in advance of the storm and have a plan in case your power goes out. I encourage all North Carolinians to stay home and off the roads this weekend unless absolutely necessary so first responders can do their jobs safely and effectively.”

The State Emergency Response Team has been activated so they are able to assist affected communities with any response needs.

NCDOT crews and contractors have been pre-treating roads, bridges and overpasses with brine for the past few days. They are also restocking supplies and ensuring emergency equipment is working.