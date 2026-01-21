North Carolina governor declares State of Emergency ahead of expected snowstorm

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday ahead of the predicted winter storm this weekend.

Stein will hold a press briefing on Thursday at 11:15 a.m. to give updates on storm preparations, alongside multiple other North Carolina officials.

“A winter storm is approaching, and now is the time to prepare,” Stein said. “Please get ready. Get everything you need in advance of the storm and have a plan in case your power goes out. I encourage all North Carolinians to stay home and off the roads this weekend unless absolutely necessary so first responders can do their jobs safely and effectively.”

The State Emergency Response Team has been activated so they are able to assist affected communities with any response needs.

NCDOT crews and contractors have been pre-treating roads, bridges and overpasses with brine for the past few days. They are also restocking supplies and ensuring emergency equipment is working.

Certain regulations for vehicles supporting emergency response efforts have been waived by Stein as well.

North Carolina has a price gouging law that goes into effect during a State of Emergency. This means businesses and individuals cannot charge unreasonably excessive prices for goods or services during an emergency in order to boost profits.

Any suspected price gouging can be reported to the attorney general's office.

North Carolina Emergency Management officials also recommend these tips:



Pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared for what’s expected in your area.

Keep cell phones, mobile devices, and spare batteries charged.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit, and road map.

Gather emergency supplies for your pet, including leash and care supplies, enough food for several days, and a pet travel carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.

Look out for your friends, neighbors, and the elderly during winter weather.

If your power goes out:



Ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

Properly vent kerosene heaters.

Use battery-powered sources for light, instead of candles, to reduce the risk of fire.

News 3 meteorologists are actively monitoring weather conditions ahead of this weekend's expected storm.

