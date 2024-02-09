Woman sentenced in Virginia Beach Khol's shoplifting incident where man shot at officer: Commonwealth Attorney

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of the women involved in a shoplifting incident where police say a man shot at an officer has been charged in connection to the incident.

Jaclyn Anderson pleaded guilty to larceny, conspiracy and possession of a I/II drug, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. She was sentenced to serve five months.

Anderson was one of three people involved in shoplifting incident at a Virginia Beach Khol's on Oct. 20, 2023, according to police.

Police went to the Khol's at Pembroke Mall after getting a call that a person suspected in a previous theft was attempting to shoplift again, according to police. The suspect, then 24-year-old Tyler Davis, fled from officers with the stolen merchandise.

Police say that Davis fired a gun from his car at the pursuing officer in a marked police car. At least one round struck the police car, but the officer was not hit, according to police, and no shots were fired by Virginia Beach police.

Davis was charged with attempted aggravated murder, use of a firearm by a violent felon, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and grand larceny.

Then 22-year-old Anderson and then 26-year-old Hayley Fernandez were with Davis, according to police.

In addition to Anderson's arrest, Fernandez was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and charged with conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

Fernandez is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday.