Year in Review: Our top 10 most-read stories of 2023

2023 was full of captivating, intense, and sometimes tragic stories.

Here are the top 10 most-read stories on WTKR.com from 2023.

10. Thousands show up to see 'Rich Men North of Richmond' singer Oliver Anthony

Thousands show up to see 'Rich Men North of Richmond' singer Oliver Anthony

An estimated 4,000 showed up to the Eagle Creek Golf Club & Grill in Moyock, N.C. Saturday afternoon to see viral sensation Oliver Anthony perform a free concert.

Anthony soared into the national spotlight this week after a YouTube video of him performing "Rich Men North of Richmond" racked up more than 24 million views.

9. What you need to know about the meningococcal disease outbreak in Virginia

What you need to know about the meningococcal disease outbreak in Virginia

News 3 was following a disease outbreak in Virginia. It's known as meningococcal disease, caused by the bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis type Y.

The Virginia Department of Health said there have been 27 cases reported since June 2022, 20 of which were in Eastern Virginia. That's three times higher than expected during that time period.

8. Cashier arrested for placing tracking device on customer leaving VB supermarket

Cashier arrested for placing tracking device on customer leaving VB supermarket

A cashier at a Virginia Beach grocery store was arrested for placing an electronic tracking device inside stickers given to a customer leaving the store back in July.

Experts say technology has made it easier to stalk people.

7. Missing 14-year-old VB girl found safely at Texas border crossing: FBI

Missing 14-year-old VB girl found safely at Texas border crossing: FBI

In May, Nancy Jordan claimed that she and her daughter, Cindy Emily Lopezwere both kidnapped while visiting family in Mexico several months ago.

The FBI said no federal charges have been filed in the case.

The mom says she was held against her will and forced to take drugs, but was able to escape and returned home this past April.

6. Tornado damages 50 to 100 homes in Virginia Beach, officials say

Tornado damages 100+ homes in Virginia Beach, officials say

The City of Virginia Beach declared a local state of emergency after a tornado moved through the area in April.

City officials said more than 100 homes had been damaged.

Much of the damage was reported in the area of River Road and N. Great Neck Road. It also includes Upper Chelsea Reach and Haversham Close.

WATCH: Our top 10 most-watched videos of 2023

Year in Review: Our top 10 most-watched videos of 2023

5. Halloween display in Chesapeake gets mixed reactions from community members

Halloween display in Chesapeake gets mixed reactions from community members

Halloween is still more than a month away. A lot of people across Hampton Roads are already decorating. That includes one home in Chesapeake, but there's some backlash about those decorations.

"I know I just didn't see what I saw."

That was the reaction one Chesapeake woman had when she saw a Halloween display in the area of Shell Road and George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.

4. Three new laws in Virginia to impact renters, landlords starting July 1

3 new laws in Virginia to impact renters, landlords starting July 1

Landlord-tenant disagreements are some of the most common issues seen before Virginia's district court judges. Attorneys told News 3 that renter problems amount to roughly 60% to 70% of district court cases. That's why they said it's a good idea for you to know your rights, whether you're the renter or the landlord.

From living conditions to price hikes and unexpected policies, Hampton Roads residents say renting can be great or a headache.

3. Woman says fiancé went overboard Carnival Magic ship returning to Norfolk

Woman says fiancé went overboard Carnival Magic ship returning to Norfolk

A woman tells News 3 that she is the fiancé of a man who went overboard a Carnival Cruise Line, and has given us more details about the incident.

Carnival Cruise Line reported a man went overboard their Carnival Magic Ship around 4 a.m., one Monday in May. Jennilyn Michelle Blosser has identified that man as her long-term fiancé, Ronnie Lee Peale Jr.

2. Vacationing mom wants action after 12-year-old son drowns at Virginia Beach

Mom wants action after 12-year-old son drowns in Virginia Beach

A mother is advocating for lifeguards to be staffed at a section in Virginia Beach right off of Shore Drive after her 12-year-old son, Zamari Wilson, drowned. The mother said the drowning could have been prevented.

"We are petitioning for lifeguards to be mandatory there, and for warning signs to be up there," Brenda Eason Wilson, Zamari's mother said.

1. 6-year-old student in custody after shooting teacher at Newport News school: PD

6-year-old student in custody after shooting teacher at Newport News School: PD

A 6-year-old male student is in custody and a female teacher is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon following a shooting in the classroom at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, officials confirm.

Police chief Steve Drew confirmed to us that a 6-year-old first-grade student has been identified as the shooting suspect at a 5:30 p.m. press conference. The chief also stated that the shooting was not accidental.