Year in Review: Top 10 most-watched videos of 2023

It was a busy year in Hampton Roads and Northeast N.C. From severe weather to a tragic shooting to heartwarming family reunions - WTKR News 3 crews were there for the biggest stories of 2023.

Here are the top 10 most-watched videos on WTKR.com from 2023.

10. Tenants talk about decline in business as MacArthur Center goes up for sale

In January, a real estate agent listed MacArthur Center on its site for sale. We spoke with some of the mall's tenants who said they're planning to close their shops and/or take their businesses elsewhere.

Some said they're leaving because consumers started shopping less in person and more online. Others said the mall has taken a reputation hit in recent years, citing violent incidents that have happened at MacArthur Center, including a triple shooting in 2022.

Over the summer, the Norfolk City Council approved buying MacArthur Center - not including the Dillard's portion of the mall - for $18 million. Since then, the city purchased has also Dillard's for $4 million. The city is still deciding what to do with the sprawling downtown property.

9. Virginia Beach surf park, the brainchild of superstar Pharrell Williams, moves forward

Virginia Beach native and music superstar Pharrell Williams is known for bringing the Something in the Water festival to the Resort City, and this year, we learned about details of another project he’s got in the works.

It’s called Atlantic Park: an 11-acre, $335 million project that aims to include retail, restaurants, apartments and an entertainment venue. At the center of it all would be a state-of-the-art surf park.

Project planners told us earlier this year that Phase 1 of Atlantic Park – which includes the surf park – should be done in 2025.

8. Proposed 41-mile-long trail would link through Suffolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Norfolk & Virginia Beach

Developments were made this year in a project that aims to create a 41-mile long trail through five Hampton Roads cities – Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Norfolk. Project planners say the idea is to connect downtown Suffolk to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

In March, we reported that the City of Suffolk Parks & Rec Department was planning on a presentation for potential trail alignments for the 3C and West segment portions of the Suffolk Seaboard Coastline Trail.

Currently, it’s still a work in progress. The Chesapeake portion is paved, and in November, construction began on the Portsmouth section.

7. Newport News School Board votes to fire superintendent after Richneck shooting

About three weeks after the Richneck shooting, the Newport News School Board voted to fire Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III.

Just one of the six board members voted against Dr. Parker’s removal.

"Out of tragedy comes opportunity for growth, for change and for miraculous things to happen," said Board Vice Chairperson Dr. Terri Best at the time.

Parker’s salary was over $250,000 a year. At the time, his severance payout was estimated to be $502,115 over 12 months.

Parker was replaced by Dr. Michele Mitchell.

6. First Wawa store in North Carolina coming to the Outer Banks

The town of Kill Devil Hills got its first Wawa on May 12. The groundbreaking happened shortly after the town welcomed a new Target store nearby.

5. Portsmouth family finds hidden camera in bathroom; 2.5 weeks later, fire destroys house

News 3 investigative reporter Margaret Kavanagh spoke with a Portsmouth family that was traumatized after a hidden camera was discovered in their bathroom.

Before the discovery was made, the family had been renting the house for about a year and a half. The hidden camera was uncovered during a power outage when they heard a beeping sound.

“They found a digital camera with an ethernet cable ran through the wall and up to a router,” said the family’s lawyer, “There was a lot of work has been done, obviously to put this in.”

Just over two weeks later, a fire broke out in the home.

“Suddenly, to have this problem two weeks after this was found is suspicious to me,” said the lawyer.

The entire ordeal left the family with more questions than answers.

4. Norfolk mother last saw missing son after dropping him off for class

A sad story we first covered in February ended on a positive note when a mother was reunited with her son who had been missing for weeks.

We first sat down with Mesha Anderson while her teen son, Keith Anderson, was still missing. His family and detectives were worried for his safety, and during our interview with her, Mesha Anderson shared a message for her son.

“Keith, contact me,” she said. “Whatever it is that you’re going through, just call mommy. Let me know that you’re at least breathing.”

Just over a week after we sat down with Mesha Anderson, her son was located. He had been staying at a homeless shelter in Houston, Texas.

3. Halloween display in Chesapeake gets mixed reactions from community members

A Chesapeake resident got into the Halloween spirit by putting up a display in their front yard more than a month before the holiday, causing divided reactions from neighbors and residents.

Some residents News 3 spoke with thought the decorations were harmless fun, and some commended the homeowner for doing “a great job.”

However, not everyone shared that enthusiasm. One resident voiced concerns about children on buses passing by seeing the display, and even called police to report it.

2. Tornado damages 100+ homes in Virginia Beach; State of Emergency declared

On April 30, an EF-3 tornado tore through a section of Virginia Beach. It impacted the Great Neck area, breaking windows, tearing off roofs, and toppling trees in its path.

In all, over 100 homes were damaged, and residents are still working to mend the damage left behind by the storm.

1. 6-year-old student in custody after shooting teacher at Richneck Elem. School: Police chief

On Jan. 6, a then-6-year-old boy shot his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School. He was taken into custody and the teacher, Abby Zwerner, was hospitalized.

The tragic shooting garnered widespread attention, and the aftermath of the incident has been extensive. Zwerner is currently suing the Newport News School Board and school administrators for $40 million.

Deja Taylor, the mother of the boy, was sentenced on federal and state charges. She was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to two federal firearm violations. She also pleaded guilty to state felony child neglect – she got five years in prison with three years suspended for that charge.