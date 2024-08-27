Parents struggle to afford fees, equipment for kid's sports, survey says

An important part of back-to-school is what happens outside of the classroom.

Whether kids join a club, pick up an instrument or play a sport, the cost adds up.

For families whose children participate in several sports, it can be a year-round expense.

Parents like Nicole Boze, who has two sons that play hockey, are trying to make the equipment last as long as it can.

I caught up with her as she was shopping for a new helmet.

“I think we try to get one thing, kind of, at a time, and that's kind of why we're at Play It Again Sports because they have really good prices,” she said.

For Boze, and many other parents, saving money is key.

In fact, in 2023 Survey USA polled 1,000 adults about youth and school sports.

About half said they've struggled to afford fees, equipment, uniforms and travel.



“Everything is on us for hockey. Yeah, they don't offer hockey in the schools around here,” Boze said.

So people look local and might find themselves at Play It Again Sports.

Owner Bob Harrell says families can buy new or used inventory or sell their old gear for a discount.

“They can bring us their used equipment that they've outgrown or [are] no longer using, and if it's re-sellable, they can apply that towards their purchase and save even more money,” he shared.

Customers also have the option to opt for brand-new equipment, but that will be more expensive.

“When you're talking about, you know, one part of the athlete’s equipment being $300 to $500 then it can add up to $1,000 [plus] for a season," Harrell said.

What Harrell sees families spend in his store is on par with federal trends too.

Project Play found in 2022, the average family spends $883 annually on one child's primary sport. Parents I spoke with said they have spent well over that estimated amount.

Shopping expert with Retail Me Not, Emily Foley, told me to lean on your community and social media.

“There's a lot of parents who will do hand-me-down groups [and] have things where you can pass along those items -- where you can get cleats that are very gently used that fit your child for this coming season,” she shared.

Foley said, in general, sales are about the same as last year, and shopping online can have its benefits.

“[We have a cash back browser that you can download]. This browser extension automatically enters every single current coupon code to make sure you're getting the best deal. Maybe you only knew there was 15% off, but there's actually 40% off on one of the items,” Foley said.

Music is also a big part of this conversation.

Not only are the instruments expensive, but so are the lessons.

Foley said one suggestion is to use second-hand music stores or check Facebook marketplace.

You can also consider renting an instrument and stagger the lessons so you either take a long class each week or shorter classes every few weeks.