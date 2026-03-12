A history of college campus shootings in Virginia

Thursday's tragic shooting at Old Dominion University, that sent left one victim dead, sent two others hospital, and saw the gunman killed, is the second shooting on campus grounds in the past 13 months.

March 12, 2026, Old Dominion University

A shooting on Old Dominion University's campus on Thursday morning in Constant Hall left one victim dead and sent two others to the hospital. The suspect was killed but officials have yet to confirm how they died.

Police responding to injured people amid shooting incident at ODU

Feb. 26, 2025, Old Dominion University

On Feb. 26, 2025, a dispute in a dining hall spilled out into a parking lot, where two people were shot and killed. This happened in the evening outside Broderick Dining Hall, where police later found Delanio M. Vick, 18, and Timothy G. Williams Jr., 20, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were not students.

They later died at the hospital.

Later, Norfolk police announced the arrest of Dequan Tyler, 27, Vick Jr.'s uncle, who was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Family says teen was 'ambushed' in shooting at ODU parking lot

Nov. 14, 2022, University of Virginia

On Nov. 14, 2022, three football players at the University of Virginia were shot and killed by another student.

The victims were Devin Chandler, a junior whose mother lives in Virginia Beach; Lavel Davis Jr., a junior from Dorchester, South Carolina; and D'Sean Perry, a 4th-year student from Miami, Florida.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 25, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Shooter who killed 3 UVA football players gets 5 life sentences plus 8 years

Feb. 1, 2022, Bridgewater College

On the campus of Bridgewater College in Harrisonburg, two police officers were shot and killed on campus by a former student athlete.

Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, attended Bridgewater College from 2013-2017 and was member of the track and cross-country teams, according to CNN.

The victims were John Painter and Vashon "J.J." Jefferson, both campus police officers.

April 16, 2007, Virginia Tech

The deadliest shooting in college campus history occurred at Virginia Tech in April 2007.

Seung-Hui Cho, an undergrad student at the university, killed 32 people and wounded 17 others. Cho committed suicide after the attack.