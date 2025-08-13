Fight forces flight from Norfolk to divert to Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Co. — A disruptive passenger forced a Norfolk-based Breeze Airways flight to land in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Wednesday, according to the airline.

The airline says flight MX-704 from Norfolk to Los Angeles diverted to Grand Junction because a passenger started a fight with other passengers and flight attendants.

The person who started the fight was restrained and removed from the plane.

A passenger and a flight attendant are being checked out for minor injuries. The airline is working to get other passengers to L.A.

Breeze Airways issued the following statement: