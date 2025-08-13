Fight forces flight from Norfolk to divert to Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Co. — A disruptive passenger forced a Norfolk-based Breeze Airways flight to land in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Wednesday, according to the airline.
The airline says flight MX-704 from Norfolk to Los Angeles diverted to Grand Junction because a passenger started a fight with other passengers and flight attendants.
The person who started the fight was restrained and removed from the plane.
A passenger and a flight attendant are being checked out for minor injuries. The airline is working to get other passengers to L.A.
Breeze Airways issued the following statement:
Breeze flight MX704 with service from Norfolk, Va. (ORF) to Los Angeles (LAX) diverted to Grand Junction, Co. (GJT) after a passenger onboard initiated a physical altercation with other Guests and Flight Attendants. The plane was met promptly by local law enforcement officers, who restrained and removed the passenger from the aircraft. One Flight Attendant and one Guest were evaluated for minor injuries. Our focus now is on taking care of our Crew and remaining Guests who have been unfairly inconvenienced by this unfortunate event and getting them safely to their final destination as quickly as possible.