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Hackers claim Virginia schools and colleges are impacted by Canvas cyberattack

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Getty Images/WTKR
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A number of public schools and colleges across Virginia appear to be having issues with Canvas — an online tool used by education institutions — possibly in regards to a malicious data breach.

A message from the purported hackers, who call themselves "Shiny Hunters" — possibly a Pokemon reference — said: "If any of the schools in the affected list are interested in preventing the release of their data, please consult with a cyber advisory firm and contact us privately at TOX to negotiate a settlement. You have till the end of the day by 12 May 2026 before everything is leaked."

The message then had an attached list, which named a number of Virginia school systems:

  • Virginia Beach City Public Schools
  • Chesapeake Public Schools
  • Mathews County Public Schools
  • Isle of Wight County Public Schools
  • Accomack County Public Schools
  • Virginia's Community Colleges
  • Old Dominion University
  • Regent University
  • Christopher Newport University
  • Virginia Commonwealth University
  • University of Virginia
  • Virginia State University
  • Eastern Virginia Medical School
  • Hampton University
  • Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

Shortly after the message appeared for some Canvas users, the systems were inaccessible. A member of the News 3 team got the following error notification when they tried to log into their Canvas account:

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News 3 has reached out to Instructure, the parent company of Canvas, and we are awaiting their response.

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