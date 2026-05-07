Hackers claim Virginia schools and colleges are impacted by Canvas cyberattack

A number of public schools and colleges across Virginia appear to be having issues with Canvas — an online tool used by education institutions — possibly in regards to a malicious data breach.

A message from the purported hackers, who call themselves "Shiny Hunters" — possibly a Pokemon reference — said: "If any of the schools in the affected list are interested in preventing the release of their data, please consult with a cyber advisory firm and contact us privately at TOX to negotiate a settlement. You have till the end of the day by 12 May 2026 before everything is leaked."

The message then had an attached list, which named a number of Virginia school systems:



Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Chesapeake Public Schools

Mathews County Public Schools

Isle of Wight County Public Schools

Accomack County Public Schools

Virginia's Community Colleges

Old Dominion University

Regent University

Christopher Newport University

Virginia Commonwealth University

University of Virginia

Virginia State University

Eastern Virginia Medical School

Hampton University

Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

Shortly after the message appeared for some Canvas users, the systems were inaccessible. A member of the News 3 team got the following error notification when they tried to log into their Canvas account:

WTKR

News 3 has reached out to Instructure, the parent company of Canvas, and we are awaiting their response.

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