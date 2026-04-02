Chesapeake pastor asks community for help repairing church building ahead of 100 year anniversary

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake pastor is asking the community for help repairing a 100-year-old church building so it can continue serving the next generation. Bethel Assembly of God, located at the corner of Grady and Decatur streets in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake, is celebrating its 100th anniversary in September. However, the aging building is in need of significant repairs.

Todd Hodges, pastor of Bethel Assembly of God, has served at the church for 25 years. He recently shared a Facebook post asking neighbors to volunteer their time and skills to help restore the building.

"We are having all kinds of difficulties. Like I said, we’re celebrating our 100th year this year. We’ve got a lot of problems that are happening with the building. The building is old. We’ve got issues in our sanctuary, peeling of the ceiling, air conditioning units, heating units that need to be repaired. And also we've got a lot of problems with roofing, areas where there's leaks. New carpeting, just all kinds of things, bathrooms could be replaced." Hodges said.

The church has roof leaks and damaged walls and floors from when the side of the building previously fell down. Hodges is asking for help from carpenters, drywallers, electricians, roofers, and HVAC technicians.

"Different people have reached out, you know ‘Hey I can help. Hey I’m a handyman. I’m an electrician.’ And then also we just believe that the funding is gonna be there and God’s house is gonna get restored," Hodges said.

Hodges wants the church to be kept up for the youth group that meets there on Wednesday nights. He noted that the teenagers play Nerf games after youth group.

"I want them to look and say like maybe a month from now, two months from now, ‘man, this place is really starting to shape up.’ And that’s what’s so cool about young people. They feel the love of Jesus in this place," Hodges said.

Despite the dilapidated conditions, Hodges remains committed to the church at 938 Decatur Street.

"Different ministers tell me over the years, ‘Have you thought about leaving that place at Bethel? Have you thought about going somewhere else?" Hodges said.

Hodges said that he has asked God to release him from the position, but he says he is continually told to stay.

"But every time, the Holy Spirit brings us back here: to Bethel Assembly of God. 938 Decatur Street. Chesapeake, Virginia," Hodges said.

He acknowledged that remaining at the church has been difficult, but he is determined to keep the doors open.

"Again the church isn’t about the building, but this is where we meet. We do want to enhance God’s place. We do want to make sure it looks beautiful," Hodges said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.