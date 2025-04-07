Watch Now
Families of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting victims set to receive millions after reaching settlements

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The families of three employees of the Walmart on Sam's Circle who were shot to death by their coworker in 2022 are set to receive over $6 million in total after reaching settlements with the company.

Newly obtained court documents show the families of Tyneka Johnson and Brian Pendleton each received over $1.7 million. The family of Fernando Chavez-Barron received over $2.6 million.

The settlements were approved by the court last October and November.

The wrongful death settlements release the company from all liabilities and future lawsuits. They also include a confidentiality clause prohibiting the families from discussing the terms.

Johnson, Pendleton and Chavez-Barron were three of the six Walmart employees killed by Andre Bing, also an employee, when he opened fire in the store's break room. This happened just days before Thanksgiving on November 22, 2022. Police say 31-year-old Bing died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both survivors and families of the employees who were killed took legal action against Walmart following the shooting. Below is an overview of the lawsuits that stemmed from the shooting and where they stand:

  • wrongful death lawsuit was filed on behalf of the estate of Randy Blevins, 70, on Jan. 30, 2023. Blevins was one of the employees who was shot and killed.
  • Sarah Merlo, an employee who was shot and injured by Bing the night of Nov. 22, sued Walmart for its alleged negligence. The lawsuit claims Walmart employees repeatedly told store management about Bing's continual abusive behavior, but they failed to take action.
    • The lawsuit was dismissed in November of 2024, online records show.
  • Donya Prioleau, an employee, sought $50 million in damages in a lawsuit filed at the end of 2022. The suit claims she submitted a written complaint to Walmart about the killer’s behavior more than two months prior to the shooting.
    • The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed in January of 2023, online records show.
  • Briana Tyler, an employee who says she was narrowly missed by a bullet the night of the shooting, sought $50 million in damages in a lawsuit filed at the end of 2022.
  • James Kelly, an employee who was in the break room when shots were fired, sought $50 million in damages in a lawsuit filed at the end of 2022. The lawsuit states while running out of the break room, Kelly fell, injuring his right ankle.
    • WTKR News 3 has reached out to Kelly's legal representation for an update on the status of the lawsuit. This will be updated when we learn more.

