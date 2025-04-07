Families of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting victims set to receive millions after reaching settlements

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The families of three employees of the Walmart on Sam's Circle who were shot to death by their coworker in 2022 are set to receive over $6 million in total after reaching settlements with the company.

Newly obtained court documents show the families of Tyneka Johnson and Brian Pendleton each received over $1.7 million. The family of Fernando Chavez-Barron received over $2.6 million.

The settlements were approved by the court last October and November.

The wrongful death settlements release the company from all liabilities and future lawsuits. They also include a confidentiality clause prohibiting the families from discussing the terms.

Johnson, Pendleton and Chavez-Barron were three of the six Walmart employees killed by Andre Bing, also an employee, when he opened fire in the store's break room. This happened just days before Thanksgiving on November 22, 2022. Police say 31-year-old Bing died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both survivors and families of the employees who were killed took legal action against Walmart following the shooting. Below is an overview of the lawsuits that stemmed from the shooting and where they stand:

