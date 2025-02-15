Family of 3 sleeping in car after camper they were living in is stolen

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In an emotional interview, Samira Davis opened up about her struggle to provide a stable home for her two young children. After her camper was stolen, she and her kids were left with no choice but to turn their car into a temporary home.

“My heart fell into my stomach,” Davis said, recalling the moment she noticed her camper was missing on Jan. 20 from St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church in Chesapeake. She had parked it there just before the theft.

“Me and my children were inside the church sleeping because at this time I didn’t have money to pay for a camping ground," Davis explained.

Davis says that she and her children, ages two and four, had been sleeping inside the church for warmth and safety. Chesapeake police later shared images on Facebook of her stolen camper and the truck they believe was used in the theft.

While police have not released the name of the church involved, they confirmed that the theft occurred in the 1500 block of Battlefield Blvd. South, where St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church is located. Now living out of her car, Davis is also pregnant and grappling with the loss. She invested her life savings—approximately $20,000—into the camper, which she had owned for only three weeks.

“I would really just like my camper to come back in one piece,” Davis said, expressing her distress over the situation.

Homelessness remains a pressing issue in Hampton Roads, highlighted by various initiatives including a recent vigil in remembrance of homeless individuals who have died. News 3 has also explored how organizations in the Outer Banks are working to raise awareness about homelessness.

“My fear is really high right now,” Davis shared. “Me and my kids need to have some place to live.”

In search of assistance, Davis reached out to a local hotline and received some resources, but until she can either reclaim her camper or secure a replacement, living in her car may be her only option. Concerned about her health after recently falling ill, she worries that staying in a shelter might put her at further risk.

If you would like to help Davis, a GoFundMe has been created for her.

For those in need of resources, the Chesapeake Cares Resource Center can connect individuals with food and medical services. The Chesapeake Area Shelter Team offers emergency overnight winter shelter, with other options including HER Shelter, Union Mission, and Divine Inspiration Outreach's Burfoot House.