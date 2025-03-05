Worker at Chesapeake daycare accused of child abuse prepares for trial

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An employee at a Chesapeake daycare accused of child abuse is preparing for trial.

Court documents reveal that 19-year-old Carolyn Tinkey faces several allegations stemming from her employment at La Petite Academy on Plantation Lakes Circle. The accusations were first reported on November 11, 2024.

Following an investigation, Tinkey was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including assault and battery, abuse and neglect, and failing to secure medical attention for a hurt child.

Tinkey's trial is scheduled to take place in June. Currently, she is out on a $2,000 bond and is not allowed to be alone with any children who are not her own.