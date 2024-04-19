Ex-Hampton Sheriff's Lt., husband facing 29 felony charges for animal cruelty, dog fighting

HAMPTON, Va. — A former Hampton Sheriff's Office lieutenant and her husband have been indicted on 29 felony charges related to dogfighting.

Court documents reveal Carolyn and Michael Johnson are facing dogfighting and animal cruelty charges in connection to a case from July of 2023. Carolyn Johnson is facing 11 felony charges; Michael Johnson is facing 18.

Prosecutors say the Johnson's had four adult pit bulls and four pit bull puppies that were living in poor conditions in a shed behind their house on Ireland street. They say the dogs were covered in feces, fleas, and had fly bites on their ears.

Investigators say they also found material related to dog fighting, including photos and videos on Michael Johnson's cell phone.

The attorney general took over the case on Aug. 1, 2023. Also on that date, Carolyn Johnson retired from the Hampton Sheriff's office, according to a spokesperson from the agency.

On March 4, 2024, the Johnsons were indicted by a grand jury.

A month later on April 5, 2024, they were arrested and bonded out the same day. They'll next appear in court on May 9.

News3 reached out to the Attorney General's office for comment; they declined.