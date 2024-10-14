Missing Newport News man found dead had at least 1 gunshot wound, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — A Newport News man who police said went missing in September was found dead last week in Hampton, and authorities are continuing to investigate.

Tyreek Vincent, 22, was found dead off of Dafia Drive on Wednesday.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

Not much information was being released Monday, but a Dafia Drive resident told News 3 where police had been when the body was found.

The resident said police appeared to focus on what looks to be a large, shallow hole in the ground.

Police said Vincent's remains were found on Dafia Drive, but a spokesperson would not confirm Monday the grassy area is the exact location because of the ongoing investigation.

That spokesperson, however, told News 3 Vincent's death is being ruled a homicide because he had at least one gunshot wound.

Police said when Vincent was reported missing, he was last seen on September 20 around 32nd Street and Chestnut Avenue in Newport News.

On October 1, Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for Vincent on behalf of Newport News police.

The area neighbors say Vincent's remains were found in is a spot one woman tells News 3 she has filed complaints with the city over. She said nothing has been done about the area.

She added kids sometimes hang out there and cause trouble and the area is very dark, in part because the street light is out.

A social media post by a person claiming to be Vincent’s cousin describes him as larger than life, embodying a spirit few can match, and living life to fullest.

In a news release, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew thanked Hampton Police for working many hours to help find Vincent.

If you have any information, contact Newport News police.