Newport News woman charged with manslaughter DUI in deadly hit-and-run

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A Newport News woman was arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit and run involving a victim that was missing for days, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

The release says Elizabeth Castro, 52, was charged with a felony involuntary manslaughter DUI, and a felony hit-and-run with injuries.

The victim was confirmed to be John Jairo Mosquera, who was reported missing since Feb. 8., according to the YPSO.

The sheriff's office says Mosquera's body was discovered around 8:30 a.m. near the southbound lane of George Washington Memorial Highway, close to the Newport News city line.

Deputies found the Mosquera's body after a citizen who was walking in the area saw the body off the shoulder of the road.

Mosquera was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday leaving Hoss's Deli, which officials say is near the area where his body was found.

Castro is currently in custody at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

News 3 will update this article as more information becomes available.