Woman gets 20 years for murdering Asia Cowell before she could testify in rape case

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — More than four years after a Granby High School girl was murdered, a third person has been sentenced in connection to the crime.

On Friday, Dazha Feaster was sentenced to 50 years in prison with 30 years suspended, leaving 20 years to serve, for first-degree murder. She pleaded guilty to the charge back in November.

Feaster is the sister of a man who was accused of raping Cowell. The 17-year-old was set to testify against him but never got the chance to take the stand.

Feaster was just under 18 years old at the time of the murder. When she entered a guilty plea, Judge Matthew Hoffman asked her, “Do you understand that this is a Class 2 felony and carries a minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if you are sentenced as an adult?” Feaster calmly responded, “Yes.”

Feaster is the third and final suspect to receive jail time in connection to Cowell's murder in 2020. Police believe she was lured to a Norfolk home, kidnapped, taken to Newport News, then shot and left in a wooded area.

Last August, Crystal Kaiser-Albritton, was sentenced to life for the murder of Cowell. The following month, her husband Devin Albritton received a 50-year sentence with 11 years suspended, bringing his time served to 39 years.

Around the time Feaster entered her guilty plea in November, Asia Cowell's aunt, Tatina Cowell, sent News 3 reporter Angela Bohon a message reading, in part, "I understand that Feaster pleaded guilty which means she's taking responsibility and accountability, but the reality is that her punishment will never be equivalent to the pain she and her godparents left behind."