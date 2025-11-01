'It's crazy:' Event to raise awareness about domestic violence after fatal Norfolk stabbing

NORFOLK, Va. — An effort is being made to raise awareness about violence, especially domestic violence, after a young woman was stabbed to death in Norfolk October 28.

"It just should not happen. It's crazy that it happened," the victim's aunt, Sanita Swift, said.

Watch: Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing on E. Brambleton Avenue

Suspect at-large in connection with deadly stabbing on E. Brambleton Avenue: NPD

Friday, four days after the stabbing, Swift couldn’t believe her 23-year-old niece, Shakira Clark, was stabbed to death. It happened in the Young Terrace housing complex on E. Brambleton Ave.

On November 2, with help from the pastor of the church she and her niece attend, a gathering called “Breaking the Cycle” will be held at outside the Scope in Norfolk, not far from where the stabbing happened.

New Mount Olive Baptist Church

Sanita Swift

“The whole idea around this is creating a moment, a purposeful moment, that we hope in the coming days and months and years won’t just be a moment but it’ll turn into a movement where we can help people get the help that they need," said pastor Rev. Johnathan Foster, Sr.

Swift is asking people to bring resources to the event to help others.

Watch: 'We all do our part:' Norfolk candlelight vigil honors domestic violence victims and survivors

Norfolk candlelight vigil honors domestic violence victims and survivors

“We just seem to have a very violent world right now," said Samaritan House Executive Director Robin Gauthier.

Samaritan House is a Hampton Roads organization that provides resources to help people experiencing domestic violence.

She recommends anyone experiencing domestic violence take a lethality assessment questionnaire, which can be found online, to try to figure out what steps need to be taken.

Watch: Through Their Eyes: The Ripple Effect of Domestic Violence

Through Their Eyes: The Ripple Effect of Domestic Violence

“It’s just asking some questions that we have found over time doing research that leads to more severe bodily harm and death," Gauthier said of the questionairre.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, an average of 24 people per minute in the U.S. are victims of rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner.

Women 18-24 and 25-34 also generally experience the highest rates of intimate partner violence.

Watch: Domestic violence survivor now volunteers at local nonprofit that guided her to safety

Domestic violence survivor now volunteers at local nonprofit that guided her to safety

Swift said the person who stabbed Clark is the father of Clark’s one and three-year-old kids, who were at home when Clark was stabbed and Clark had taken out a protective order against him.

As of Friday, however, police had not revealed the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

“She was on the phone, there was a 911 call placed, and she was still unalived during that call," said Swift.

Watch: How Newport News law enforcement, community partners are trying to curb domestic violence deaths

Domestic violence survivor wants to see more resources in Newport News

Audio from 911 dispatchers paints a picture of a chaotic scene at the apartment as Clark was trying to get help.

Tuesday, Norfolk police said 25-year-old Keandre Debrough was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and burglary.

“Remember her name, Shakira Clark. She’s a sweetheart. She’s always going to be a sweet, gentle, kind soul that left us way too early," Swift said.