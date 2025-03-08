LGBT Life Center weighs in as Armed Forces Brewing Company announces move from Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — For a little over a year, Armed Forces Brewing Company’s Norfolk location has been drawing in customers.

But that is now drawing to a close, with the company’s CEO saying because of continued pushback from the community he’s going to move the brewery out of state.

In a letter to News 3 he said, in part, "Unfortunately, our ability to profitably operate in Norfolk was severely affected by the local woke mob—a few individuals in the area who have no love for the traditional American values we hold as a company."

“The fact that they didn’t make it in Norfolk says more about them than it does about Norfolk. I think this is a good sign that Norfolk can come together and support local businesses that support Norfolk," Norfolk LGBT Life Center CEO Stacie Walls said.

The primary pushback the brewery has received is from locals over what they feel are the company’s views on the LGBTQ community.

In December 2023, News 3 reported that a member of the brewery's leadership criticized the Navy on social media for their use of a drag queen as a recruiter.

News 3 previously spoke with Walls in December 2023 when the company started brewing.

“The fact that that’s being allowed means that the city of Norfolk is okay having businesses that aren’t welcoming for everyone," Walls said in the 2023 interview.

News 3 e-mailed and called the company’s CEO Friday to try to get an interview, but did not get a response.

News 3 also reached out to the city of Norfolk for comment but did not get a response.

The company's CEO, Alan Beal, did address concerns in an interview with News 3 at the brewery’s grand opening, saying the company is not anti-LGBTQ.

“We invited the Hampton Roads Pride people here. We invited Stacy Walls from the LGBTQ Life Center to come. We hope they come. I’d love to meet them," said Beal.

Walls said she has not gone to the brewery or talked with Beal.

“The reality is, our community didn’t feel safe being there," said Walls.

She believes the community pushback is a good example of the power of standing up for being inclusive.

“Now we ae hearing in the media about Target, you hear about Amazon, and you hear about all these big businesses and the reality is it works," said Walls. "It may take longer for the bigger corporations, but at this local level it works. So I think people should hold on to that and people should recognize that it takes time.

As of Friday, Armed Forces Brewing Company had not said when or where, out of state, the brewery will move.