2 men in court for NSU student Jahari George's murder; judge to decide if case can go to trial

Two men accused of shooting and killing Norfolk State University student Jahari George in September 2023 are in court Thursday where they face second-degree murder charges.

George was killed on Sept. 2, 2023, on the 2700 block of Gate House Road, right near his dorm and dorm's parking lot.

In November, Marquas Gregg, Camari Warren, and Cameron Brown were arrested and charged with George's murder.

Defendants Brown and Warren are in court for a preliminary hearing to determine if the case can head to trial. This hearing was a continuation from July.

However, Brown's attorneys, Michael Massie, Andrew Sacks and Nathan Chapman were working to omit a witness's testimony from the case.

The witness said he allegedly saw the murder and that Brown confessed to him, according to the attorney's understanding.

As of July, Brown and Warren were in jail without bond.

George was a 20-year-old junior electrical engineering student at Norfolk State University, loved by his family and friends.

George was a part of his community, participating in many campus organizations.

"They took away a leader," TeAnna George, Jahari's mother,previously said, "He's so much more than we can ever write down on paper. To know that he was in the place that he was supposed to be the safest, at his home away from home, right outside near his dorm."

We will update this story after the hearing on the judge's decision.