North Carolina rolls out plans for electric vehicle fast charging network

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is rolling out its plans for a new fast electric vehicle fast charging network. The U.S. 17 corridor through Elizabeth City is one of the first areas in the state identified for those new chargers.

“When it comes to EVs, there’s a concern about range: ‘I’m going to run out of charge and then what am I going to do,’” said Heather Hildrebrandt, statewide initiatives supervisor at NCDOT. “This is going help assuage some of the concerns that users have in adopting the technology because there’s not the infrastructure out there.”

Samuel King/WTKR This fast electric vehicle charger near the McDonald's at the Shoppes at Tanglewood in Elizabeth City was installed by the Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation.



The Biden Administration established the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program (NEVI) as part of the federal infrastructure law passed in 2021. NCDOT is in charge of distributing the $109 million in funds allocated to the state. The process for partners to apply for funding will likely begin in February.

Hildebrandt said the U.S. 17 corridor in the Elizabeth City area was chosen because it’s a key evacuation route during hurricanes, and it runs near places designated as” Justice 40” communities, identified by the Biden Administration as facing challenges when it comes to environmental justice.

“It’s an opportunity for us not only to start the transition towards a new technology but also to consider equity and what the future of electrification can be,” Hildebrandt said.

Northeastern North Carolina Storm brings high wind, rain & flooding to Elizabeth City Colter Anstaett

The Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation said it is interested in applying for funds to place a charger at the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center in Camden County.

It has already begun installing chargers of its own in Edenton, Elizabeth City and at its headquarters in Hertford.

“We think it’s going to help the local economy, increase travel and tourism and we received grants for the chargers,” said Chris Powell, coordinator for public relations at Albemarle EMC. "So it was a very easy decision."

While this first phase is focused on long-distance travelers, the next phase of the program is focused within communities to meet day to day needs.

News Currituck County sees challenges & opportunities as population booms Samuel King

“You could use it very similarly to a gas station,” Hildebrandt said. "So, it will allow those who could not consider an electric vehicle previously to consider that transition to an electric vehicle."

That would include DC fast chargers and Level 2 chargers, which take four to eight hours to fully charge a vehicle.

The state expects to build out the charging network over the next seven years.