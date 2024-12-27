Business owner, driver share thoughts on upcoming ERC toll increases

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Come Jan. 1, 2025, trips across the Elizabeth River will be more expensive.

While the latest increase may seem small, it can add up, something floral designer Michelle Berk-Glasper is watching closely.

“Most people want to stay in a price range of $50-60, and it’s reasonable. But when you add the tolls coming and going, and time and then traffic, I’m being honest it’s not worth it," Berk-Glasper explained.

She said being able to work across the water would help her business blossom, as the tolls keep her from doing business in Norfolk.

“I love playing in the dirt. I love playing in the flowers," Berk-Glasper said.

That means the latest toll increase puts her dream even farther from reality.

“It would help me be able to pay the bills," said Berk-Glasper. "We might even consider hiring a real driver, or a full-time driver, if we had the money.”

Norfolk resident Douglas Steele says the tolls already make him keep his trips between Norfolk and Portsmouth to a minimum. Yet another toll increase is frustrating, especially knowing more tolls may be coming.

“The tunnel should be paid for by now, right?" Steele asked. "We all know the HRBT [expansion] is going to get tolled.”

Elizabeth River Crossings, which maintains the tunnels, started tolls in 2014 to help pay for the cost of building them.

By law, ERC is allowed to increase tolls each year through 2070.

News 3 reached out to ERC Friday to try to get an interview to discuss the toll increases, but no one was available.

Along with the tunnel toll increases, toll rates on the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge are also increasing Jan. 1.