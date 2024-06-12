Portsmouth approves pay bump for city council members, mayor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth mayor and city council members are getting a raise that's nearly double what they make now. It's the first time they've had a raise in roughly 30 years.

Those living in Portsmouth weighed in on the decision Tuesday at City Hall.

"Some members of this current council, in my opinion, by their divisive rhetoric and reckless and incompetent conduct have brought untold embarrassment on this city," a speaker told council members. "It has cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars in merit-less lawsuit settlements. I strongly recommend you table any discussion of a pay raise until next year."

Watch: Portsmouth mayor discusses high turnover in city manager position

Portsmouth mayor discusses past turnover in city manager position

Since 1996 Virginia Law dictated that council members in cities like Portsmouth could only make up to $23,000 and mayors $25,000 annually. The General Assembly raised the cap during its most recent session. That gave Portsmouth the ability to consider raises up to $43,000 a year for council members and $47,000 a year for the mayor.

City council voted Tuesday to approve the pay increase to the new maximum.

That led to mixed feelings at the meeting, with some residents in support of the decision.

"I don't think not paying you or punishing you for something you did last year or the year before is the answer," said another speaker. "Pay these people what they're worth. And if you don't like who up there, you got the power to vote."

"I didn't know you were making McDonald's money and you deserve more than what you're getting," said a fourth speaker.

Watch: Portsmouth welcomes 4th city manager in 4 years

Portsmouth welcomes new city manager

Others said there are other priorities.

"I'm not denying that you need a raise," said a third speaker. "My problem is the amount of the raise you're giving yourself. You're asking for $43- and $47,000 when most of your citizens make about $30,000, they make less than that."

"I am sensitive that we haven't had a pay raise for you in almost 30 years but under the circumstances, I cannot agree to an 88% pay increase," said another speaker. "It simply is a bad time with inflation the way it is. We have elderly in the city who are struggling to pay their bills. We cannot afford to hire enough police officers. In 30- 40- 50- years we have other priorities."

Mayor Shannon Glover said council members listened as people weighed in.

"I think most folks agreed that public service is a hard job and those folks that decide to sign up for it should have the opportunity to be compensated for it," said Mayor Glover. "And if you adjust for inflation, the outcome would probably be more than what the General Assembly approved."

He added there's a caveat too: the bump starts July 1, 2025 when there's a chance different people could hold seats.

Watch: 'Portsmouth is a good place to call home:' Mayor Glover highlights city's accomplishments in State Of the City

'Portsmouth is a good place to call home,' Mayor Glover highlights city's accomplishments in State Of the City

"Therefore they would not be able to take advantage of any increase because they wouldn't be in office until July 1, 2025," said Mayor Glover.

He said there were a number of considerations.

"This may allow for someone who may be thinking that [their] time, and the value of [their] time is worth that, so it may attract a better quality of candidate, but I think most importantly we need to consider how we are fair and equitable in the things we do," he said.

And he's hoping Portsmouth continues to improve in the coming years.

"We want to collaboratively work together with our citizens to ultimately improve the quality of life for everyone who wants to come to the city of Portsmouth to live, work, play and raise a family," added Mayor Glover.

Portsmouth isn't the only city considering pay raises. Hampton's city council takes up its discussion on pay Wednesday evening.