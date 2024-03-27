Portsmouth city council defers vote on new Innovation District

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to defer deciding on an Innovation District, citing the need to have minority construction businesses included in the construction phase.

"I’m not in favor of this unless it has a plan in it for minority contracting," Councilman Mark Whitaker said. "There’s a disparity that exists in this city when it comes to minority contractors."

The new project would bring a mixed-used development along High Street.

The city says the Innovation District would focus on a health and wellness hub, an art studio, residential housing and improved streetscaping for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The city says the goal is to create a vibrant place where people can live, work and play.

Some residents like the idea, others don't.

"It’s something the city would need," one Portsmouth resident said.

"That type of architecture does not integrate with our old traditional charm," another Portsmouth resident said.

During the council meeting, Portsmouth City Councilman Mark Hugel recommended creating a policy for equity when it comes to including minority construction businesses.

Council says their goal is for a policy to be put in place as soon as possible.

Mayor Shannon Glover says the city received around $19 million from the federal government for the new development.

"We are excited about the different businesses, opportunities, new development and residential,"Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover said. "We’re also going to be bringing some new businesses and different types of restaurants. The streetscape will be changed. It will be more walker-friendly. We have a condo that’s being considered to go in that district and a new apartment."

City council will vote on the innovation district on June 11.