Flood protection gets attention in Virginia Beach 2025 proposed budget

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's that time of year: budget time.

Virginia Beach City Council members took the first step Tuesday toward adopting a budget for fiscal year 2025. They were presented with an overview of the city manager's proposed budget.

One topic of interest is flooding.

Virginia Beach residents are no strangers to flooding.

Eric Domingez who lives off Shore Drive told News 3 during a flooding event flooding there can prevent him from being able to walk his dog.

“It gets bad,” Domingez.

News Virginia Beach, Norfolk residents see heavy flooding from Idalia Leondra Head

Tuesday's budget presentation lasted a little less than an hour.

“The proposed budget for FY25 compared to the current year’s amended budget is projected to grow 2.77%, which is less than the rate of inflation as of January," Virginia Beach Budget and management Services Director Kevin Chatellier said as he gave the presentation.

Stormwater and flood protection is the largest part, 24%, of the Capital Improvement Program portion of the budget.

Prior to the budget presentation, Council members also received a separate presentation updating them on various flood and stormwater projects in the city.

Virginia Beach City of Virginia Beach and its residents prepare for impending storms Conor Hollingsworth

“You’ve heard a lot about the Bow Creek Stormwater Park. We just got 60% design for phase two of it. Section one is under construction. So that’s actively moving forward. You’ve heard about the tide gate project. You’ve seen the crane out there. That’s under construction," Leisha Pica with Jacobs Engineering explained. "Then, we recently awarded the pre-construction services contract to the design builder for the mega bundle we like to call it because it’s all the work at Princess Anne Plaza and The Lakes in Windsor Woods.”

The new fiscal year begins July 1. As of Tuesday, the budget was scheduled to be adopted May 14.