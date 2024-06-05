Teen shot in Mt. Trashmore carnival incident arrested after hospital release, his mom says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A mother says her 18-year-old son who was injured in a shooting just outside the Mt. Trashmore Summer Carnival now sits in the Virginia Beach City Jail. Now, she's voicing her frustrations about her son's treatment, who she believes had nothing to do with the deadly shooting.

Synora Cook says her son Markal—a senior at Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk—was moved to the jail after he was released from the hospital. He received treatment after he was shot multiple times, including in the ribs, spinal cord and armpit, Cook says.

Cook maintains her son's innocence and tells us she believes her son is being wrongly accused of a crime he didn't commit.

Cook said she spoke with her son about what happened at the carnival. She shared her son's account of what happened with News 3:

“There was a fight and him and a bunch of other kids were watching the fight,” Cook said. “Then, the fight was broken up by police and nearby people. Then another fight had broken out and he said he went and [saw] that fight. That’s when the [gun]fire started going off and he said he started running with everyone else and noticed he couldn’t breathe as he was running so he fell to the floor... That’s when another young lady fell on top of him and she was shot.”

Online records show that Markal Cook is being held without bond.

He's facing a concealed weapon charge—his third offense, records say. The charge is a felony, according to records.

Virginia Beach police confirmed that the charge Markal Cook faces is connected to the shooting outside Mt. Trashmore. However, police have not told us how Cook is connected.

Police say the shooting happened on Saturday, May 25 in a parking lot along Edwin Drive—not far from where the annual carnival was set up.

In the shooting, a 15-year-old girl was killed and an 18-year-old—who Synora Cook says is her son Markal—was seriously injured, police say.

The girl who was killed attended a school in the Virginia Beach City Public Schools district, VBCPS says.

Police have not named a suspect at this time. It’s not known how the two teens who were shot were involved in the incident.

Initially, Virginia Beach police said the shooting stemmed from a fight that broke out at the carnival. However, VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate has since said police no longer believe that’s how the shooting transpired, citing misinformation given to the department.

He held a press conference on Tuesday, May 28, to share his frustrations about the lies told to police, leaving them without any leads.

"We have been provided with a ton of misinformation. We have a 15-year-old who lost her life. And we have been lied to repeatedly by the individuals who were there," Neudigate said.

The shooting is still being investigated by law enforcement. They created a portal where people can submit evidence.