Virginia Beach could be moving closer to implementing school zone speed cameras

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Across the seven cities, school zone speed cameras can be found in areas like Chesapeake, Suffolk, and Norfolk, and could be coming to Virginia Beach.

Last month, the Virginia Beach Police Department presented an update to the city council on its contract with a vendor for the city's stop light cameras.

Watch related: Lawsuit challenging license plate cameras proceeds; motion to dismiss denied

Lawsuit challenging license plate cameras proceeds; motion to dismiss denied

The presentation was also used to ask city leaders if they would like the updated vendor to also service school zone cameras.

"I think it would help during the transition hours for kids coming in and out of school," Giselle Herlan, a Virginia Beach parent, said.

Herlan said from where she lives near Mt. Trashmore, her child's commute to school is pretty nice.

"They have the most awesome cross guard so I feel pretty safe," Herlan said.

She knows in other parts of the city, not every parent feels that way.

An ordinance on Tuesday's city council agenda would direct the city manager to proceed with school zone photo speed enforcement. It also entails dedicating any excess revenue to a project that aims to improve safety by fixing roads, adding sidewalks and more.

Herlan said that where her child goes to school, speed cameras may have little impact, but she believes it could help at other schools.

"I feel like in front of Landstown is where I've had the most issues, feeling unsafe driving when I'm following the speed limit because there are some people who kind of ignore it. It goes from 55 down to 25," she explains.

Watch related: Southampton County Sheriff's Office introduce new speed cameras as kids return to school

Southampton County Sheriff's Office introduce new speed cameras as kids return to school

According to previous reporting by WTKR News 3, Norfolk had issued over 42,000 warnings in its initial 60-day trial period of the cameras.

"Cameras would be something that would remind me to slow down if I'm going through a busy day and maybe a little reminder to focus on what you're doing here," Herlan said.

The Virginia Beach Police Department says implementing the program would also free up officers to respond to other calls for service or monitor other areas known for speeders.

If the city does eventually decide to implement the program, it would take up to four months for it to get rolling.

A notice would also be given to city residents before those potential cameras would be used.