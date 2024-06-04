Virginia Beach Police Department gives out gun locks to curb youth violence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — There continues to be a growing problem of guns and children in Hampton Roads.

Currently, police in Virginia Beach are turning to an old solution, gun locks.

Lieutenant Kevin Lokey of the Virginia Beach Police Department says that kids 17 and under don't entirely grasp the danger of a loaded and unsecured firearm.

"Kids are used to seeing these toy guns whether they shoot water or foam darts they're used to seeing those and they associate that shape that color with a toy, so when we have those guns that fire real bullets, that's a real issue," said Lt. Lokey.

Police are seeing it more often. Earlier this week in Virginia Beach, officers found two stolen guns when they arrested three teens for car break-ins.

Last week, a 1-year-old infant was shot with an unsecured gun by another child in Hampton.

In April, a 10-year-old in Portsmouth was hit by a stray bullet while inside his home.

Investigators believe the victim was an innocent bystander in a fight among teens outside.

Lt. Lokey says parents need to understand it's against the law for children 12 and younger to be around a loaded and unsecured gun.

"It's a class one misdemeanor, so it's the highest misdemeanor out there and it means it carries the possibility of a year in jail and a fine of up to $2500," said Lowkey.

Recently, the Virginia Beach Police Department's Youth Services Unit started giving out free gun locks at each of its four precincts. Adults can pick one up free of charge, no questions asked.

In addition to prevention, there's also education.

"Always assume a gun is real and that it can hurt or kill you," said Lokey.

He detailed some steps parents can teach their kids when they see a gun:

Stop

Don't Touch the gun

Leave the room

Tell an adult