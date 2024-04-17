Virginia Beach workers rally outside city hall supporting collective bargaining

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Workers for the City of Virginia Beach are continuing their push to unionize.

On Tuesday, they held a protest at the municipal complex right before 6 p.m. city council meeting. They say the majority of residents and workers in the city are in support of collective bargaining.

When News 3 attended a public comment session last week, the majority of speakers voiced their support for it.

The city council held a meeting at 12:30 p.m. to discuss it. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer says he hopes to have a decision on collective bargaining by the end of April.

“What we want is equity, fairness, just to be treated like everyone else would you know as far as collective bargaining,” said Amaziah Cummings, one of the picketers. "Have a seat at the table, but more than just have a seat at the table. Be part of the decision making."

City Council could have the issue decided by the end of the month, April 30.