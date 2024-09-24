Virginia Task Force 2 members heading to Orlando ahead of Helene's expected landfall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Ahead of Tropical Storm Helene's expected landfall, members of Virginia Task Force 2 are heading down to Orlando, Florida.

The members have already geared up and left Hampton Roads, according to Virginia Beach officials.

Eight left on Tuesday morning and 80 more from the group are leaving Tuesday evening.

The task force is one of 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams across the country and they have responded to numerous disasters.

Leaders tell us staging ahead of the storm helps them respond immediately after the damage happens.

News 3 Meteorologist April Loveland says the center of Helene will move across the far northwestern Caribbean Sea Tuesday night, and then move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday and Thursday.

Helene will potentially make landfall along the Gulf coast of Florida late Thursday as a major category 3 hurricane, April added.