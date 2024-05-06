Will Audacy Oceanfront Concerts return to Virginia Beach next year?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The future of Audacy Oceanfront Concerts is yet to be determined.

The weekend of April 26-28, Audacy radio network put together a lineup of national and local hip-hop artists and DJs. It was held on what's traditionally been College Beach Weekend.

The headliner on Friday was NLE Choppa and Saturday, it was Juicy J.

Officials with the City of Virginia Beach previously said they anticipated between 10,000 to15,000 attending each night.

Some say turnout was less; however, a spokesperson wrote, “The City does not have any numbers to share at this time. An analysis of festival performance, similar to what was done in 2023, will happen again this year.” They added it will be a few months before that happens.

City Council appropriated $750,000 to sponsor the festival.

President of Audacy Virginia, Bennett Zier, told News 3’s Angela Bohon, “I don’t have any numbers yet, but I will say this: the nice thing was people kept coming in from as soon as the gates opened until the last act went on, so steady flow.”

DJ Julian Rivera plays music for crowds at night but in the day works in local realty with Iron Valley Real Estate.

“It was awesome to say the least," he said. "I mean, the crowd was great! The weather was a little cooler than we all wanted it to be, but that’s April in Virginia Beach for you.”

Rivera said he worked at both of the Something in the Water festivals in 2019 and 2023 as well as the Audacy concerts. He said while you can’t really compare the two, he did say for any of these events, planning and consistency is key.

“If we’re going to do something like this consistently in the back end of April, let’s start talking about it now,” said Rivera. "Let’s not talk about it two to three months beforehand."

Something in the Water is scheduled for October.

Virginia Beach has a variety of entertainment lined up for the Spring and Summer including Beach Music Weekend May 10-11. Click here for more info.