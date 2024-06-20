Watch Now
News

Actions

KinderCare offering 1 free day of child care this summer

100,000 families to have child care costs capped, White House says
Shutterstock
100,000 families to have child care costs capped, White House says
Posted at 6:04 AM, Jun 20, 2024

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — KinderCare Learning Centers are offering one free day of child care this summer.

The centers are located in Virginia Beach, Portsmouth and Chesapeake and offer care to children between the ages of six weeks to 6th grade. There are 12 centers in the Hampton Roads area.

To sign up for a free day at KinderCare, you can fill call the center of your choice or fill out this online form.

The free day is valid from June 17 to July 26.

WATCH: Virginia lawmakers consider bills aimed at childcare affordability, access

Virginia lawmakers consider bills aimed at childcare affordability, access

The complimentary day aims to give parents a preview of KinderCare programs before kids go back to school.

Although summer just started, parents may want to plan ahead: 60% of parents say it's becoming harder to secure high-quality child care, according to a study conducted by KinderCare. Nearly half of parents say finding child care feel "impossible" right now, the study also found.

News 3 has spoken with local parents who said they're struggling to find child care due to a lack of available options in our area. Families also told us they're concerned about the high cost of child care.

A new survey from the National Parents Group reveals a deepening child care crisis.

News

Parents struggle to find child care in HR; 75 names on nanny agency waitlist

Christinna Bautista
11:06 PM, Nov 14, 2023

For more info on the KinderCare offer, click here.

More local news
Lynnhaven House

Hometown History

Hometown History: A look at the restoration work inside the Lynnhaven House

Myles Henderson
5:38 AM, Jun 20, 2024
Library books

Positively Hampton Roads

Williamsburg 16-year-old author goes on tour to encourage young writers

Beverly Kidd
5:28 AM, Jun 20, 2024
SEATACK 3.jpg

News

Historic Virginia Beach community makes national register, preserves history

Leondra Head
8:18 PM, Jun 19, 2024
Poster image (2).jpg

Take a Walk

Take a walk through one of Chesapeake's hidden gems, Indian River Park

Patrick Rockey
6:49 PM, Jun 19, 2024
KEYSHAWN DAVIS

Sports

Heading north: boxing fans organize bus trip to support Davis brothers

Marc Davis
6:05 PM, Jun 19, 2024
Poster image - 2024-06-19T164009.544.jpg

Crime

‘Innocent bystander’ shot during argument on Olney Road: Norfolk PD

Sammi Bilitz
6:01 PM, Jun 19, 2024
Chesapeake Correctional Center

Chesapeake

Inmate found dead of apparent medical emergency: Chesapeake Sheriff's Office

Foster Meyerson
5:43 PM, Jun 19, 2024
Hospitals in Hampton Roads are expecting to see heat-related illness this week

News

Weekend heat index temps bring higher risk of heat-related illness

Danielle Saitta
5:37 PM, Jun 19, 2024
SINCERE JONES CHURCHLAND

Sports

Plan for future, coaches helped lure Churchland's Jones to Virginia Tech

Marc Davis
5:28 PM, Jun 19, 2024
Chesapeake police

Crime

17-year-old arrested in connection to Lancelot Dr. homicide in Chesapeake: CPD

David Lance
4:54 PM, Jun 19, 2024
wanda tucker and jessica larche walking on site of the future African Landing Memorial.png

We Follow Through

African Landing Memorial at Fort Monroe honors enslaved Africans and descendants

Jessica Larché
4:25 PM, Jun 19, 2024
Woodville Rosenwald School

Gloucester County

Gloucester Co. schoolhouse preserves 100 years of African-American history

Ellen Ice
4:09 PM, Jun 19, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigations

Following through: Dentist has license revoked twice