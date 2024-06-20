KinderCare offering 1 free day of child care this summer

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — KinderCare Learning Centers are offering one free day of child care this summer.

The centers are located in Virginia Beach, Portsmouth and Chesapeake and offer care to children between the ages of six weeks to 6th grade. There are 12 centers in the Hampton Roads area.

To sign up for a free day at KinderCare, you can fill call the center of your choice or fill out this online form.

The free day is valid from June 17 to July 26.

The complimentary day aims to give parents a preview of KinderCare programs before kids go back to school.

Although summer just started, parents may want to plan ahead: 60% of parents say it's becoming harder to secure high-quality child care, according to a study conducted by KinderCare. Nearly half of parents say finding child care feel "impossible" right now, the study also found.

News 3 has spoken with local parents who said they're struggling to find child care due to a lack of available options in our area. Families also told us they're concerned about the high cost of child care.

For more info on the KinderCare offer, click here.