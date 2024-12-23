USS Cole returns home after more than 7 months of deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — Families and service members reunited just in time for Christmas as the USS Cole returned to Norfolk Naval Station on Monday morning after more than seven months of deployment.

The missile destroyer was assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command areas of operation.

Cole was at sea for 224 days in the Mediterranean and Red seas, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Gulf.

Watch related coverage: USNS Patuxent returns to Naval Station Norfolk after 10-month deployment

USNS Patuxent returns to Naval Station Norfolk after 10-month deployment

Its mission was to provide deterrence and defense to U.S. allies and partners, serving as an air defense unit for strike group forces in the Red Sea.