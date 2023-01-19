Newport News teachers say they're fed up with student behavior, lack of support

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Anger and frustration are common feelings among Newport News teachers as they express safety concerns following the Richneck Elementary School shooting. Educators there say it could have been prevented if their prior concerns hadn’t been ignored.

At Tuesday night's school board meeting, teachers spoke, saying they are fed up with students' behavior in schools and a lack of support from the school district and administration.

"You’re not listening to us," one Newport News elementary school teacher said to the board members. "Where are our mental health services and not those five hours? We are on depression meds and psychotics in order to go to work. We get hit, cursed, punched and threatened."

This comes after police say a 6-year-old shot his teacher inside a classroom at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6. The school district said they had searched that student's backpack earlier in the day but didn’t find a gun.

One-by-one, Tuesday night, teachers expressed what they believe needs to change to ensure safety. Many said a lack of accountability and discipline is creating unsafe environments.

"It was just a matter of time before something like this happened. Teachers often joke about how students get sent into the office for discipline and come back 10 minutes later with a snack and pat on the back," a Knollwood Meadows Elementary School teacher said.

The teacher said there’s a misguided emphasis on attendance over the safety of children and staff.

"Students are not punished because it will affect attendance, school ratings and funding," the Knollwood Meadows teacher said.

Teachers said they also feel their issues and concerns are not being heard.

"Ask any teacher in this school division why discipline incidents declined. Infraction numbers are down because incidents aren’t always officially reported. The message we are being given is that suspensions count against us for accreditation," the teacher said.

A state bill filed last month would require the Virginia Department of Education to establish a uniform discipline system for students. It would include criteria for teachers to remove disruptive students from class while making the removal mandatory if the behavior is violent.

Teachers said they want to be included in the discussion with school leaders on improving safety measures and discipline concerns.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to school safety expert, Dr. Amy Klinger who says accountability is vital.

"If schools do not enact consequences or do anything preventative, it’s clearly going to make school less safe," Dr. Klinger said.

The Newport News School District released a statement Wednesday night saying in part "We listened intently and we are reflecting on each speaker’s comments. We know our community wants action and we are determined to follow up on the recommendations and concerns we heard. The school board will take the necessary steps to restore public confidence in Newport News Public Schools."