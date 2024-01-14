Past two weeks in Hampton Roads marked by multiple officer involved shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police shot and injured a man at an apartment complex on Riverfront Court Friday night. The incident is the third officer involved shooting in Hampton Roads that News 3 has reported on in the past two weeks.

Police said they had been responding to a domestic call when an officer injured the man.

Neighbors described the incident as shocking.

"It's definitely not something I would have expected. You know, I'm kind of glad they were able to respond so quickly," one neighbor told News 3.

Virginia Beach police said they're investigating.

Two other recent officer-involved shootings include one in Suffolk and one in Newport News.

In Suffolkpolice said they had been attempting to talk to a teenage girl with weapons when things escalated. An officer shot and injured the teen. News 3's still working to learn more details in that case, but police said they're investigating.

In Newport News police said they responded to a wellness check and to serve an arrest warrant at a mobile home when an officer shot and killed an armed man. Newport News police chief Steve Drewlater updated the public at a press conference.

"I wish we had a crystal ball and could tell what is going on in people's minds. I wish we had technology that could allow us to see through these walls and what the situation was. But we don't have that," said chief Drew. "What we did have was an hour, an hour and fifteen minutes, of no one responding to a telephone call, several calls I should say, no one responding to calls coming over a PA system or loud speaker calling people by name, and then we start to hear yelling and screaming, sounds of distress and help. At that point officers entered the trailer. They saw a struggle."

The man's former girlfriend spoke with News 3 about the victim's mental health crisis.

"He wasn't trying to harm anybody except himself," said Michelle Ellers, former girlfriend of shooting victim.

If you, or someone you know, is experiencing a mental health crisis you can call the hotline at 988.

These kinds of shootings are devastating and draw a lot of scrutiny, but what do the numbers look like in Virginia?

Seven police officers were shot in the line of duty in Virginia in 2023 according to the Fraternal Order of Police. And last year in Virginia 23 people were shot by police according to the Washington Post's database.

