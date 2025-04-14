Search underway after Coast Guard finds 19-foot boat capsized in Cheasapeake Bay

The Coast Guard is asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of a 19-foot Aquasport boat that was found capsized in the Chesapeake Bay Sunday.

The boat was located near the fourth island along the CBBT — the island closest to the Eastern Shore — after drivers on the bridge reported it around 4:20 p.m.

The Coast Guard tells WTKR News 3 that as of Monday around noon, they are still trying to learn who the owner of the boat is. They shared the following information about the boat:



1997 19-foot Aquasport

Registration number VA 2834 BW

Coast Guard officials added that a search is underway in the Bay Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Virginia at 757-483-8567.