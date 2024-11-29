Video shows amazing rescue of missing dog who fell down Crabtree Falls in Central Virginia

CRABTREE FALLS, Va. — A video shows the amazing rescue of a dog who had was missing for hours in Central Virginia.

Wintergreen Fire & Rescue says its rescue team worked with two fire departments to look for Winnie the Golden Retriever, who had fallen about 40 to 50 feet down Crabtree Falls.

After searching for hours with no sight of Winnie, crews were about to leave the area and alert the public about her disappearance. However, just before they left, a hiker called in and said they saw the dog trying to cross the water.

The team found the dog and began its rescue operation. The video shows a team member using rope to rappel down a rocky slope. Once they reach Winnie, they put a vest on her, securely hooked the vest onto the rope, and returned her to safety.

Fire & Rescue says Winnie only had minor injuries and she's in good health.

Her owner, Cara Marshall, says Winnie is a rescue who's an elementary school therapy dog. She's also their family dog.

Marshall shared her gratitude on Facebook, applauding the team's tactical execution and their kindness.

"Y'all are truly heroes and not one judged our situation but helped us in one of our worst days," she said.