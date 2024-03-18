Virginia Beach church hosts cast, crew for documentary on South Carolina church shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A film crew is working for several days inside the New St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach.

The group is with “Little Light Entertainment” and they’re creating a documentary called “One Last Breath.”

It’s about the mass shooting that happened at a South Carolina church on June 17, 2015.

News How they moved on after their houses of worship were attacked CNN Wire

Authorities say inside Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, Dylann Roof opened fire, killing nine people. One of those was Reverend Dr. Daniel Simmons. His daughter, Rose Simmons, lives in Hampton Roads and is directing the film.

“We’re filming according to my memory and the account given to me by the actual survivors of what actually happened in the room,” Simmons explained. “I think what gives me the courage to do it is that it honors him and it keeps him alive not just to me but to the world. I believe that is what keeps me moving and I’m grateful for that.”

Erik Atkinson, of Virginia Beach, is playing the role of the gunman.

“I was a little taken aback by it,” Atkinson told News 3. “It was very hard to take in.”

Simmons said a counselor is on the set in case any of the cast or crew needs to talk.

Norfolk Norfolk youth minister creates game to help parents, kids deal with bullying Angela Bohon

“We’re probably all going to have a hard time with it, so I think it’s good to have someone like that on set to help people,” Atkinson stated.

He added that, at first, it felt awkward, but the crew has been very welcoming.

Simmons said that’s exactly how “The Emanuel Nine” was with Roof when they welcomed him into their Bible study.

“They decided to go with love," Simmons said. "They decided to think about how they could help Dylann Roof or how they could help the shooter, is what I call him. They put aside their fears. They put aside their inhibitions and they decided that they were going to go with love and that’s what they did.”

The director says they will film more parts in Charleston this June and “One Last Breath” will officially be released in June 2025 on the 10-year anniversary of the shooting.

Virginia Beach Police Department offers classes for faith leaders and religious institution security teams. VBPD will host a free class on April 22 featuring Rick Arrington, author of “Securing the Faithful.” For more information on the class, e-mail your contact information to alperry@vbgov.com.