Virginia ranked 11th best state to live in

Virginia flag
A new study that ranks the best states to live in has Virginia high up on the list.

On WalletHub's "Best States to Live In" rankings for 2024, the commonwealth is listed at number 11.

Massachusetts placed in first on the list, with Florida in second and New Jersey in third.

The ranking is compiled using five criteria: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety, according to WalletHub.

Using these criteria, each state is then graded on a 100-point scale. Virginia received a score of 57.93.

The relevant data was gathered on July 15, 2024, from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, CDC, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and many other organizations, WalletHub said.

For the complete list, click here.

