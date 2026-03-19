WTKR says goodbye to longtime legendary photojournalist Wayne Pellenberg

WTKR is mourning the unexpected passing of beloved photojournalist Wayne Pellenberg, who died Sunday at the age of 63.

Wayne Pellenberg, an Emmy-winning photojournalist who covered global conflicts and local stories for WTKR since 1995, died on March 15 — two days after his 63rd birthday.

The New York native made Hampton Roads his home when he joined WTKR in 1995. He served as the station's chief photojournalist for many years, leaving a profound impact on the community and his colleagues.

WTKR Remembering Wayne Pellenberg

"I've seen war. I've seen earthquakes," Pellenberg said. "I've had a front row seat on life."

He covered international conflicts in the Middle East during the Iraq War, with other assignments taking him to Bosnia and Cuba. Locally, his work on investigative reports and documentaries earned him 3 Emmys.

Pellenberg's final assignment was capturing images at Old Dominion University following a deadly attack on March 12. He took the next day off to celebrate his 63rd birthday before passing away unexpectedly.

WTKR Remembering Wayne Pellenberg

He met his wife, Priscilla, at WTKR, where she worked as an anchor and reporter. They later expanded their family to welcome their son, Charlie.

"I want to leave my community in good shape for him," Pellenberg said.

Beyond his work in news, he expanded his skills to serve the business community by founding his own company, Neptune Video Creations.

He also used his personal platform to open up about his stutter, which he said led to his calling in photojournalism.

WTKR Remembering Wayne Pellenberg

"I really struggled with it as a kid," Pellenberg said. "I couldn't connect with people the way I wanted to. Then in high school I picked up a video camera and I could communicate for the first time. I could tell stories that impacted people."

Remembered for his wit, kindness, and enduring calm in chaos, Pellenberg was considered among the best photojournalists working in the U.S.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. Learn more about how we use AI at WTKR.