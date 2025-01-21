How North Carolina is preparing ahead of bitterly cold weather and snow

Crews in North Carolina are busy preparing for bitterly cold weather and snow expected to hit the state.

News 3 Meteorologist Myles Henderson says snow showers are expected overnight Tuesday as an area of low-pressure slides across the Southeast. Snow will build in from southeast to northwest from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with accumulation ranging from less than 1” to the north and west to 4”+ to the south and east.

Watch: Several inches of snow expected in the Outer Banks Tuesday night

Snow will move out Wednesday morning, but it'll be cold and breezy. Highs will only reach the upper 20s with afternoon wind chill values in the teens.

Although flurries and freezing temperatures are a rarity for the area, cities tell News 3 they're well-prepared and hard at work to prevent adverse impacts on the roads.

Outer Banks

Potential for snow and sleet is not something the Outer Banks sees often.

News 3's Will Thomas reports that it’s still not exactly clear what the are is going to see with this storm, but the local North Carolina Department of Transportation says to prepare for the worst but hope for the best.

“We could go through an entire winter where we never see anything, but it's (equipment and crews) still here in case it happens," said Tim Hass, the communications officer for NCDOT Division One.

Watch: Outer Banks braces for several inches of snow Tuesday night

That means pre-treating the roads with brine from Corolla to Hatteras. Once some kind of precipitation comes, that’s when salt is laid down.

“Whether it's ice, whether it is snow, the salt goes on top of that and helps to make it easier to melt. If it gets below 20, the salt doesn't work as well as it should. So people should know that if it stays below 20, there are going to be frozen spots," said Hass.

NCDOT has eight plows here locally but will be joined by another 10 from Division 13, all from Rutherford County in western North Carolina.

"If you can stay at home Tuesday night, Wednesday morning, do. If you have to go out, just be aware that there are going to be frozen spots, there will be places where it's shady, where it's very, very cold, and there will be frozen water on the roadways," said Hass.

Pasquotank County

News 3's Colter Anstaett spoke with Pro Tow owner Michael Weisz, who said his experienced drivers were ready to respond ahead of Tuesday night.

“This piece here is hydraulically operated. It can go down to the ground and then it extends and we can push the truck forward by extending this out. We can also do the same thing with the bed,” Weisz said, explaining how his trucks work.

That could be helpful if a truck gets stuck in the snow. The trucks also have a wench and chains that can be put on the tires if there’s ice on the roads.

Weisz was only anticipating having about a quarter of his trucks available Tuesday night, though, which is actually less than a normal.

“The plan is to keep everybody at home. This storm is at nighttime. In the morning, we will staff back up to our normal 70, 80 percent of the fleet on the road depending how bad it is,” Weisz said.

Watch: Elizabeth City emergency management, tow company preparing for snow

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools announced late Tuesday morning the school district would have a rare snow day Wednesday.

Superintendent Dr. Keith Parker said the decision was made in part for safety, but also to give the community a chance to enjoy the snow.

Most students were already scheduled to be off Wednesday for a teacher workday, which Parker said was a factor in the decision to cancel classes. He understands canceling could impact families' schedules, and he takes that seriously, but he’s also mindful a snow day is a rarity for the district.

“We’ve got about 5,000 students that are very actively awaiting the possibility of snow. So when we have these opportunities for winter snow we want to let our school community take advantage of it,” Parker said.

The school district relies on the city and county to plow streets and parking lots. Parker said he and the district’s transportation team are in constant contact with emergency management and first responders and would make a decision about school Thursday late Wednesday.

Currituck County

News 3's Daniella Saitta spoke with local stores, including Taylor’s Do It Yourself, who said they're well-stocked for the winter storm. Assistant manager Jamie Corbett mentioned that while many items are selling quickly, there is uncertainty regarding newcomers’ preparedness.

“A lot of military have moved to the area because of being stationed here, so they don’t expect this area to get snow. But those who have lived here for a while know what to do,” she explained.

Watch: Currituck County residents stock up on supplies ahead of winter storm

Emergency management officials are also making preparations in case residents can't take a snow day. About three inches of snow are expected, which could create hazardous conditions, including black ice on roads.

“They have hit all the major roadways, and they are working on secondary roads today. They also help us with our fire stations, making sure our fire trucks and ambulances can get out,” Mary Beth Newns explained.

As crews work to apply brine to the roads, drivers are reminded to proceed with caution, especially in rural areas.

“Here, it’s rural, so there is not a light at every block. Some side streets don’t get brined like the main roads do—allow yourself those few extra minutes,” advised Corbett.